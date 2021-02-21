Marksville couple dies of carbon monoxide from home generator

A Marksville man and woman died Friday night (Feb. 19) from carbon monoxide poisoning due to operating a generator inside a camper. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner's Office is considering the deaths to be related to the recent winter storm.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there were five storm-related deaths in the state. A 50-year-old Lafayette man died when he slipped on ice and hit his head. A 74-year-old Lafayette woman died of exposure. A 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man slipped into a pool and drowned.

The Avoyelles Parish victims were a 44-year-old Katrell Williams and 68-year-old Rose Marie Lazard. The accident occurred at Williams' camper on La. Hwy 1192 in Marksville, Coroner Dr. James Bordelon reported.

Bordelon ruled the deaths accidental due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of a generator in the camper during the power outage caused by the recent ice storm.