Marksville Elementary to hold Vets Day program Friday

Marksville Elementary School will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 9).

Special guest will be Matthew J. West, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Louisiana.

The event will be presented by the school’s BETA Club students and will honor guests from all branches of the military.

Special guest speaker will be retired USAF Maj. Gen. John Bordelon.

The Marksville-based 1020th Engineer Company of the 527th Battalion of the Louisiana National Guard will be given a special honor. The unit recently returned home to Avoyelles after a nine-month deployment to the Persian Gulf area.

For more information call 253-7464.