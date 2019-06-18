Marksville Farmers Market set for Saturday on Courthouse Square

There will only be one Farmers Market on the Avoyelles Courthouse Square in Marksville this year, and it will happen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday (June 22).

The annual event is sponsored by the Marksville Chamber of Commerce.

The market will feature a variety of vendors including fruits and vegetables, other produce, homemade cookies and cakes, other homemade goodies, homemade jewelry, jellies and jams, arts and crafts, clothing, wooden decorations, and BBQ and other food trucks.

Live music will be provided by the Paul and Pete Band as well as the Side Men Band.

There will be a children’s parade to celebrate the 210th anniversary of Marksville’s founding.

Children can decorate their bikes and wagons and participate free-of-charge. There is also no need to register to participate.

A children’s corner will be set up with inflated jumpers, face painting, balloon animals and games.

Political candidates will appear throughout the day.

Entrance to the event is free to the public.

For more information, call Jennifer Moseley at (318) 253-8599 or (318) 305-0138.