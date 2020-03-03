Marksville Main Street to host meeting Thursday

Marksville Main Street will be hosting a community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. this Thursday (March 5) at Bailey’s on the Square.

Marksville Main Street is a grassroots organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Marksville. The meeting will feature a special guest speaker who will lead a discussion on setting priorities for downtown revitalization.

The organization will also premier its video application for HGTV’s “Hometown Makeover.”

“Community volunteers will be critical to the success of our new Main Street,” Marksville Main Street co-founder Melissa Goudeau said. “Join us, share your thoughts and play a role in shaping our Main Street.”

A cash bar will be available at the community meeting.