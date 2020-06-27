Marksville Main Street Market adds music, melons, more this Monday

It won't exactly be a "mini-festival," but the Marksville Main Street Market this coming Monday (June 29) will try to fill the Independence Day void with a bigger and better event.

"Because everything was canceled for 4th of July this year, the Arts Festival and the other activities, we decided to make this Monday's market a little bit bigger," Market Manager Melissa Goudeau said. "We will have live music, a Sugartown melon farmer, a food truck and a whole lot of locally grown produce."

Goudeau said the weekly event "is going great. We have had 100 to 150 customers each week. It is bringing more commerce back to downtown.

There are still some concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases in the parish.

"We will continue to adhere to CDC mandates," Goudeau said. "All vendors will be wearing masks."

The downtown market is held from 3-6 p.m. every Monday in the former Raymond's Department Store on Main Street and outside near the courthouse.

"This will be an opportunity for people to get outside and prepare for their own 4th of July cookout by buying local products.

The parish's other weekly farmer's market, Da & Papa's, is held on the Reynaud House property on La. Hwy 107 north of Marksville from 8-noon Saturdays.

Da & Papa's is a family-owned company that pairs with local farmers and arts/crafts vendors to provide fresh produce and crafts items in a family-friendly outdoor setting.

The market features a wide variety of locally produced items.