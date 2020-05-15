Marksville man charged with first degree murder in 2019 case

Marksville Police have charged a man with first degree murder in a ongoing investigation since November 2019.

According to Assistant Chief Jason Brouillette, Jacoby Austin was apprehended Thursday, May 14 and charged with the first degree murder of Baracus Greenhouse of Marksville.

Austin is currently being held by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on a $1 million bond.

No further information is available at this time.

Marksville Police did say more arrests will be likely in the future in connection to the incident.