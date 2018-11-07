Marksville Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations on Lake Ophelia Wildlife Refuge

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) officers cited a Marksville man for alleged deer hunting violations on the Lake Ophelia Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 3.

Agents cited Keith Carmouche, 34, of Marksville, for taking over the daily limit of antlered deer, possession of an illegally taken deer, and failing to comply with deer tagging and harvest card requirements.

Agents received an anonymous tip that Carmouche had harvested two bucks on Nov. 1. Agents then made contact with Carmouche at his residence.

During questioning Carmouche admitted to harvesting both deer on Nov. 1 with his crossbow. He said he transported and tagged a six-point deer on the evening of Nov. 1 and transported and tagged a 15-point non-typical deer on Nov. 2.

Agents seized two antlered deer heads and the quartered deer meat. The daily limit for antlered deer is one per licensed hunter.

Possession of an illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the daily limit of antlered deer brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging and harvest card requirements carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Carmouche also faces civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.