Marksville mayor concerned about possible liability for moonlighting officers

Marksville police officers will still be able to “moonlight” for other law enforcement agencies after the City Council decided not to accept Mayor John Lemoine’s position that the practice leaves the city open to expensive lawsuits for any issues that employees may have while working for the other agency.

Lemoine was referring to the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting incident that killed 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father, Chris Few. Few and other family members filed a federal suit, which included the City of Marksville, and received an undisclosed settlement.

In comments at the Dec. 12 council meeting, Lemoine would only say that it was a “significant” settlement and the city cannot afford another one.

City Attorney Derrick Whittington explained that one reason the city was a named defendant in the Few suit was that one of its on-duty MPD officers was at the scene of the shooting.

Also, the moonlighting officers, full-time officer Derrick Stafford and part-time officer Norris Greenhouse Jr., were on-duty as Ward 2/Marksville City Marshal’s Office deputies, which is partially funded by the city of Marksville. Lemoine pointed out that three Marksville P.D. officers are currently working part-time in Mansura and another may join them.

He said he has asked for an Attorney General’s Opinion concerning a city’s liability for one of its officer’s actions while on duty with another agency.

The mayor said he would recommend moonlighting officers sign a document releasing the city from all liability.

Whittington said such a document would not prevent someone from including the city in a lawsuit.

During discussion it was emphasized that MPD officers do not use any city equipment and are not operating under their commission as a city officer. They use equipment provided by the other agency and are commissioned officers of that other agency.

In another police-related matter, Police Chief Elster Smith reported the City Court sent the city $137.50 last month while the Police Jury received $3,060 in fines.

Lemoine called again for the city to hire a prosecutor so it can receive the fines from tickets and offenses committed within the city limits.

Whittington said hiring a city prosecutor would not necessarily mean the city would receive all of the fines from the offenses within the city.

“It would be a race to the courthouse between the city prosecutor and the district attorney to see who would file the charges first,” Whittington said.

State law dictates the fines from offenses and tickets prosecuted as violations of state law would go to the Police Jury. The district attorney prosecutes all cases and categorizes as many as possible as state offenses.

To end that situation, the city prosecutor would have to file the charges as a violation of a city ordinance before the D.A. filed charges under state statutes.

No action was taken on Lemoine’s recommendation, mainly because council members are not sure the increase in fines would offset the additional cost of hiring a prosecutor.