Citizens who have complained about neighborhood eyesores could start seeing some results in a few months as Marksville mounts its own “fight the blight” campaign against dilapidated structures and overgrown lots.

City Manager Tommy Garrot presented a two-page list of properties in need of attention.

The City Council instructed Police Chief Elster Smith and City Secretary/Treasurer Heather Brevelle to begin the process under the “slum clearance” ordinance to work through that list.

Under that process, letters will be sent to property owners notifying them that they are in violation of city ordinances and their property is in need of attention.

Smith will also have notices posted on the properties stating the owner has 30 days to remedy the issues or the city will take action and bill the owner for all costs incurred.

That action could be as simple as mowing the grass to as complicated as condemning a structure for demolition and removal.

Some results could be seen soon if property owners respond to the notices. However, it could take a few months before all property owners are notified and either start addressing issues or the city has to follow through with its threat and take the necessary action.