Marksville moves forward on Historic Preservation District

Eligible buildings in the few blocks surrounding Courthouse Square could be included in a “Marksville Historic Preservation District,” under a proposal endorsed by the Marksville City Council on Sept. 11.

The proposed district is smaller than was originally intended and focuses primarily on commercial structures over 80 years of age located in that area from Tunica Drive north to the “Y” intersection of Main Street and Washington.

The central feature in the district is the 91-year-old Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. Construction was completed in December 1927. The building was dedicated in January 1928.

The council voted to move forward with the creation of the district after being assured it would not impose stringent restrictions on property owners.

The next step will be to appoint a five-member Historic Preservation Commission to oversee operations within the district, including reviewing building permits for construction in that area.

Historic Preservation District Study Committee Chairman Jacques Goudeau told the council the intent of the district is to “make things happen, not stop things from happening.”

Goudeau is also president of the non-profit Main Street Marksville, which is also interested in historic preservation projects.

There would be some restrictions on what could be done to the facade of a structure designated as historic, but there would be no restrictions on work inside the building.

In fact, significant remodeling to enable the structure to have a new commercial life would be encouraged.

The designation as a historic preservation district would not affect any buildings or vacant lots within the district that were not designated as historic. In general, buildings eligible to be declared “historic” would be those built before World War II.

The district commission will develop a more detailed criteria for a property to be deemed “historic” and how it can be restored. There will be some general restrictions, such as no mobile homes in the district.

Goudeau said the goal is to “repurpose” buildings that are either vacant or under-used. Once the Historic Preservation District is established, designated properties in the district would be eligible for grants to “repurpose” the old buildings for new economic development.

“The best way to explain it is that it is like a Planning & Zoning Commission,” Goudeau said after the meeting. “The difference is that a Planning and Zoning Commission oversees the use of buildings, the Historic Preservation Commission will oversee the exterior alterations to historic buildings within the district.”

CULTURAL DISTRICT

Goudeau said there will be a separate, larger “State Cultural District” that will include the commercial/government district but also include Marksville’s older residential neighborhoods.

The State Cultural District would present the opportunity to secure state and private foundation grants.

That program would also make property owners eligible for tax credits for improvements they would make to historic or culturally significant homes or commercial structures in the district.

Marksville already has a National Historic Register District that allows property owners to take a federal tax credit for work done to preserve a historic building in that district.

That new district includes the old one as well as other areas in Marksville.

Much has been said about the possibility of remodeling and modernizing the courthouse and whether such a project might require the building to meet modern building codes.

Goudeau contends it wouldn’t because the “International Building Codes provide exceptions for historic buildings.

“For example, stairways usually do not need to be widened, and sprinkler systems may also not be required, provided it isn't dangerous. In other words, plenty of exits or other factors.”

Goudeau said he spoke to the State Historic Preservation Office director who noted the state fire marshal recently agreed “with the need for historic preservation, and any issues with fire marshals that aren't applying the historic building exceptions should be brought to his attention.”