Marksville P.D. investigating burglary of Probation & Parole Office

Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:32pm

Several items of police equipment and at least one firearm were stolen in an early-morning burglary of the Avoyelles Parish Probation & Parole Office in Marksville Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Marksville P.D. Assistant Chief Jason Brouillette said the burglar or burglars removed a window unit to gain access to the building. The break-in was discovered and reported at 7:30 a.m. today.

Evidence has been obtained at the scene and the case is under investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

