Marksville police investigating Sunday night shooting

UPDATED 1:57 P.M. TUESDAY

Marksville Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on Legion Drive that sent a man to the hospital for treatment of a head wound, Police Chief Elster Smith said.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Smith said police were called at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday that there had been a shooting and a car had struck a tree on Legion Drive.

Police officers responding to the scene found the driver of the car with a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrest has been made, the matter is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time, Smith said.

It is Marksville’s second shooting incident in two weeks.

Police are still searching for three men in a drive-by shooting that occurred at Martin Luther King and Green Street around 6:40 p.m. on May 21.

In that incident, a 15-year-old juvenile was wounded and received treatment at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the men fired multiple weapons.

Smith has asked anyone with information about that shooting to call the Marksville Police at 253-9250.