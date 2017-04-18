Marksville Police looking for armed robbery suspect

UPDATE: Suspect arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Marksville City Police are currently looking for Jamar Jermaine Johnson, also known as Jamal Johnson and "Doodie," as a suspecct in the armed robbery of several individuals at the Masonic Lodge at 231 Legion Dr. in Marksville on April 13.

A masked gunman entered the meeting hall and brandished a silver pistol, threatening several elderly women before taking their purses and personal belongings.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. MPD asks that the public not approach the suspect but instead immediately call 911, the closest local police department or the MPD Detectives Division at 253-4200.

