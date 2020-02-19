Marksville puts 1-cent sales tax on May 9 ballot

Money -- the lack of it, how to save it and how to convince voters to pass a tax to give the city more of it to spend on essential services -- dominated the Marksville City Council’s Feb. 12 meeting.

The big money-related item on the agenda was to call an election for May 9 to ask voters to reinstate the 1-percent sales tax that went off the books in early January.

That tax is still being charged by Marksville merchants and collected for the city by the Avoyelles School District Sales Tax Office. However, any collections will be put in escrow.

An Attorney General’s opinion has been requested as to whether the city can keep the sales tax placed in escrow as well as whether it must repay the $1.8 million in sales tax collected in 2019, after the tax expired at the end of 2018.

There were a few familiar faces missing at the meeting.

Secretary/Treasurer Heather Brevelle recently left to accept another position elsewhere. The council appointed Craig Cottrell as the city’s new secretary/treasurer. Cottrell has over 40 years of banking experience.

City Manager Tommy Garrot, Beautification Supervisor Pepper Greco and Maintenance Warehouse Supervisor Donald Sampson were laid off as part of the first round of budget cuts to offset the loss of a 1-cent sales tax that expired.

The council adopted another $30,000 in monthly budget cuts, coming closer to the $100,000-$130,000 per month spending reductions needed to cover the loss of the general operations sales tax.

One of those cuts was more symbolic -- and political -- than significantly beneficial in overcoming the deficit.

Councilman Mike Gremillion said he was going to voluntarily give back $100 of his $500 monthly council pay. He then challenged the other council members to do likewise.

Mayor John Lemoine said the check he gets from city “won’t make or break me” and agreed to give back $100.

Council members Frank Havard, Mary Sampson and Ed Conway also raised their hand in answer to Gremillion’s challenge.

Councilman Clyde Benson did not raise his hand or comment on the issue.

Lemoine said the consequences of rejecting the proposed sales tax could be severe.

The city would have to reduce or eliminate mowing the grass along the streets and in the ditches. That would become property owners’ and residents’ responsibility, as it is in many other municipalities.

The city would probably have to stop picking up residents’ trash, such as old TVs, white goods, limbs and brush, etc. Citizens would have to haul their own trash to the Police Jury dump in Mansura.

This would not affect residents’ twice-a-week garbage pickup, which is paid for with a parishwide 1-cent sales tax and administered by the Police Jury.

The Police Jury does not charge a dump fee. That service is included in the parishwide 1-cent sales tax for solid waste collection and disposal.

The Police Jury has a two-man crew that picks up such trash items in unincorporated areas, but not inside a municipality’s corporate limits.

“It wouldn’t make sense for people of Marksville to vote against the tax,” Lemoine said. “People from all over the parish come to Marksville to shop and pay the city sales tax. Those shoppers don’t get any services from the city and they don’t get to vote on this tax.

“If it fails, it will be the people of Marksville who will lose services,” Lemoine said. “We can’t provide it if we can’t pay for it.”

BOND ATTORNEY ISSUE

Another casualty of the 1-cent sales tax crisis is bond attorney firm Foley & Judell.

Gremillion presented a motion to replace the New Orleans attorneys with Mahtook & LaFleur of Ville Platte, the office of former state Sen. Eric LaFleur.

Lemoine bluntly stated that he believes “one reason the tax renewal fell through the cracks” was inattention on the part of the bond attorney.

“The attorneys are in New Orleans and every time we call to have them come up here on an issue they have an excuse as to why they can’t come,” the mayor said.

Benson argued that Foley & Judell are the best bond attorneys in the state and he sees no reason to change.

If the city needs to change to a closer firm, it should wait until after the May 9 election to reinstate the 1-cent sales tax, Benson added.

Gremillion’s motion to drop Foley-Judell failed on a 3-3 vote with Havard also voting “Yes” and Sampson and Conway joining Benson in voting “No.”

Lemoine then declared the change was adopted based on a state statute that declares the recommendation of the mayor prevails in the event of a time concerning the appointment of certain employees.

Benson argued that a contracted consultant such as the bond attorney is not one of the positions covered by the statute.

Another point is that Lemoine is also a voting member of the council under the City Charter.

In effect, his vote caused the tie and, according to a strict interpretation of the statute, he can also break the tie in his favor.

After the meeting, City Attorney Derrick Whittington explained that the statute applies to municipalities that are governed by the state Lawrason Act, which does not include Marksville.

However, he said another statute provides that in matters in which a city’s charter is silent, provisions of the Lawrason Act apply.

The “No” side appeared to cave a bit when Benson sighed, “If you want to fire them, go on ahead.”

That was not an official change in his vote.

It was unclear at the meeting whether the proposal was adopted or rejected. There was never a declaration either way.

Whittington would not offer a legal opinion on the issue, saying the result of the vote “is up to the mayor and council.”