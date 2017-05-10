Marksville removes downtown diagonal parking

Driving downtown on Marksville’s Main Street should be easier and safer now that diagonal parking spaces have been replaced by parallel spaces.

The state Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) sent a crew in a few weeks ago to grant the City Council’s wish to (a) widen the traffic lanes for two-way traffic and (b) eliminate the threat of vehicles backing into the traffic lane. City officials had received numerous complaints about the situation. After reviewing its options, the City Council decided eliminating the angled parking would solve two problems without causing significant upheaval.

It was pointed out during discussion that today’s vehicles are longer than most of the cars that used to park in front of the downtown businesses and courthouse. This fact alone made it almost impossible for two vehicles to pass each other in that part of the street. It was also noted that there are fewer stores and the front entrance to the courthouse is now closed, reducing the need for parking spaces in that section of Main Street from Ogden to Cappel.

City Engineer Rene Borrel said the DOTD came into town, finished the job over the space of a weekend and left with no reported problems.

Perhaps the best part of the operation is that it was done at no cost to the city.

“This was done for safety reasons,” Borrel said. “It removes a safety concern about cars backing up into traffic.”

Initially, the change in downtown parking had been linked to a plan to make Main and Washington around the courthouse one-way streets. Borrel said city officials received some negative feedback from constituents about that proposal, so it has been put on hold for the time being. However, the benefits to the elimination of diagonal parking were such that it was decided to go ahead with that part of the plan.