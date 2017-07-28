Marksville sidewalk project hits snag

Marksville is finding it harder than one might imagine to spend money to build sidewalks in the city.

The city has about $430,000 to install sidewalks throughout town. Most areas welcome the addition with open arms and happy feet. Apparently Legion Drive is not one of those.

City Engineer Rene Borrel told the City Council July 12 there is a problem with the proposed sidewalk project on Legion Drive.

Barring a change of heart by several landowners, the city would have three options: choose another community to get a sidewalk, proceed with a costly and expensive expropriation of the needed right of way for the Legion Drive sidewalk, or just have one less sidewalk project in the grant.

Borrel said the DOTD approved the grant for the sidewalk project in 2011. The city has to provide five percent matching funds to secure the grant. For various reasons, the project was delayed until this past year.

While double-checking right of ways and other technical aspects of the project, Borrel discovered the city’s easement on Legion Drive was about 1 ft., 5 in. too narrow. Borrel said it would not matter which side of the street the sidewalk was placed. The right of way is just too narrow for the sidewalk.

Borrel said he asked former Mayor Richard Michel if the city had ever considered putting in sidewalks in that area in his administration.

Michel said the city had considered constructing sidewalks on Legion many years ago, but abandoned the idea because property owners refused to provide the necessary right of way.

The engineer said he has already been forcibly run off of one homeowner’s property on the street, “so I know where he stands on the issue.”

Borrel was not optimistic that the issue would be resolved without expropriating the property. That option would require the city to pay the property owners for the 17 inches of right of way and likely result in a lawsuit over the amount the city would offer to pay, he added.

If the council decided to exchange Legion Drive for another street, Borrel said it would delay the project while design work was done on the new street.

If the city drops Legion Drive from the project and does not replace it, the project can proceed without any additional delays. The grant amount would be reduced to about $400,000 to subtract the cost of the Legion Drive sidewalk work, he said. The project could be submitted to the state in the near future. The state would take a few months for its final paperwork and awarding the contract for the project.

The council did not make a decision at the meeting, but comments indicated expropriation was not likely.

LADDER TRUCK

In other business, the council authorized the fire department to purchase a used ladder truck from a Pennsylvania volunteer fire department for $125,000. Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon said that price includes delivery of the 1997 vehicle to the fire station.

The truck will be purchased using Fire District 2 funds, and not city funds, Bordelon assured.

Mayor John Lemoine said he did not question the need for the truck, but was upset that the city paid $3,000 to repair its 36-year-old ladder truck and then it failed inspection and cannot be used.

Lemoine said the city was told the repairs to the ladder mechanism would allow it to remain in service. He told Bordelon to ask Ferrara Fire Apparatus what it will do “to make this right.”

Bordelon said Ferrara will be taking the fire truck back to Holden to see if the inspection failure involved work it did. The chief said if the failure was due to something it did not work on, the company would most likely deny any responsibility.

Lemoine said he is not overly concerned about the $3,000, but about being told the expenditure would fix the problem only to discover that it didn’t.

He also threw out the possibility that the ladder truck job may have been the last one Ferrara gets from Marksville if the city is not satisfied with the company’s response to its complaint.