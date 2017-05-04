Marksville takes steps to receive larger share of City Court’s fines

Marksville officials, fed up with what they see as an unfair distribution of Ward 2/City Court fines between the City Council and the Police Jury, voted 5-1 to instruct city police officers to issue all citations and make all arrests as violations of a municipal ordinance.

The intent is to ensure that fines collected from such tickets and misdemeanor crimes would be directed to City Hall rather than to the Avoyelles Courthouse. The vote may have more symbolic meaning than actual results.

Councilman Frank Havard led the charge to increase the city’s collection of fines. He was joined by Mayor John Lemoine and council members Mike Gremillion, Mary Sampson, Edward Conway. Council member Clyde “Danny” Benson voted “No.”

“We pay 50 percent of the City Court budget and the Police Jury pays 50 percent,” Havard said.

Despite that shared cost, the city police write most of the tickets and make most of the arrests that are handled in the court. Havard said in any given month, the Police Jury receives about $7,000 in court fines while the city gets about $400.

“We received about $6,000 in court fines last year and the Police Jury received about $70,000,” Lemoine told the council. “It is well overdue that we write our tickets like everyone else,” as violations of municipal ordinances.

‘SLAP IN THE FACE’

“That $6,000 doesn’t pay the gas for the cop cars,” he continued. “It’s really a slap in the face of the police officers that the city they work for gets only a small amount of the money” generated by their efforts.

Few would argue the “fairness” of the city’s position that the proceeds should be split evenly just as the costs are divided evenly. However, in this case at least, the law is not necessarily fair.

The City Council and the Police Jury are equal partners in the Ward 2/City Court business since Marksville unilaterally ended a long-standing agreement to pay all but $18,000 of the court’s costs in exchange for receiving 100 percent of the court’s fines.

The Police Jury responded -- some say retaliated -- by instructing District Attorney Charles Riddle to prosecute all Ward/City Court cases as violations of state statutes. The District Attorney’s Office handles the prosecution of cases in the court.

Riddle told city officials attending a “working session” with police jurors that he would continue to prosecute the cases as violations of state law.

The City Council action will not change that.

When told of the council’s action, Riddle said that even if the MPD officer lists the offense as a violation of a city ordinance, the District Attorney decides whether to prosecute the crime under the state statutes or city ordinances. He said he will continue to prosecute the offenses as violations of state statutes, thus earmarking the fines for the Police Jury.