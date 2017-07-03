Marksville throws Louisiana's biggest birthday party for Uncle Sam

From sea to shining sea, Americans celebrate our nation’s birthday on July 4th with fireworks, music, festive decorations, outdoor cook-outs, games and parades -- and Marksville throws one of the best birthday parties for Uncle Sam in the Bayou State. The price is certainly right. No admission fee.

The annual Avoyelles Arts & Music Fest (AAMF) in Marksville, combined with the historic Marksville July 4th Parade and fireworks display, have made Marksville the place to be in Louisiana on Independence Day.

While the festival is only six years old, Marksville has been celebrating the birth of this nation in style since 1951, when the first July 4th parade rolled from downtown to the old Indian Park. A few years later, the fireworks display was added to end the national holiday with a bang.

As the name implies, music is a major component of the one-day AAMF. What isn’t in the name, but perhaps should be, is food. It may not be a well-balanced diet, but contests involving hot dogs, cherry pie, watermelon, beer, barbecue and baked goods sound like a pretty good menu for a party.

The official AAMF Kick-Off Party will be held at the Creole house next to Fresh Catch Bistreaux on Tunica Drive at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3. This is also free to the public.

Activities will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony on the DETEL Stage on Main Street. Retired State Supreme Court Justice Jeanette Knoll will open the festival with an invocation.

BBQ COOK-OFF & BAKE-OFF

Local, area, regional and national pit masters will compete in the BCA-sanctioned BBQ Cook-Off. Winning chefs will receive part of $4,000 in cash prizes. The winner will also receive Budweiser BBQ gear. The event is held in the open area near Washington Street behind Fresh Catch Bistreaux.

There will be three meat categories -- burger, chicken and ribs. Cost to enter is $140, which entitles the contestant to submit entries in all three categories. Specific rules, list of turn-in times and a review of judging procedures will be discussed at a mandatory head cooks meeting at 7 p.m. Monday near the contest grounds. All BCA rules will be used. Payment of entry fee is due by today (July 3).

This year’s festival will once again include a Bake-Off. There will be six categories: Bundt cakes, pound cakes, layer cakes/all other cakes, fruit pies, cookies and bar cookies. Contestants will be competing for a $100 grand prize and there will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place honors in each category.

Entries must be submitted at Fresh Catch Bistreaux no later than 8 a.m. on July 4. Judging will start at 8:45 a.m. and the results will be announced at 10:30 a.m.

CAR & TRUCK SHOW

For the first time in festival history, the Avoyelles Arts Council and AAMF will host a Car and Truck Show. The show will be held during the festival with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. on July 4. Registration fee is $25.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models will fill the parking lot of Broken Wagon Wheel Brewery/Fresh Catch Bistreaux at the corner of Tunica Drive and Main Street. The event is free for spectators.

MUSIC & CONTESTS

At 10:30 a.m., the Cenla Brass Band will perform followed by Lee’s Last Stand at 11:45 a.m. The festival’s hot dog eating contest will be held at 12:45 p.m.

Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band take the stage at 1 p.m. The cherry pie eating contest will be at 2:15 p.m. The band JamBoxx is set to perform at 2:30 p.m. The watermelon eating contest will begin at 3:30 p.m.

At 3:45 p.m., country musician Charley Rivers of Plaucheville will perform. At 4:45 p.m. there will be a beer drinking contest as well as the announcement of the winners of the BBQ Cook-Off. At 5 p.m., Grammy award winners Lost Bayou Ramblers will perform.

PARADE

At 6 p.m., the historic Marksville July 4th Parade will roll downtown and through the festival grounds with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser as grand marshal. This parade is the oldest in the state of Louisiana and is sponsored by the City of Marksville and Marksville Chamber of Commerce. Line up for the parade is at 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Courthouse Atrium between Washington and Ogden streets.

After the parade, headliner J. Paul Jr. and the Zydeco Nubreeds Friends and Family takes over the DETEL Stage at 6:30 p.m.

The festival grounds will close at 8 p.m.

Times are subject to change.

FIREWORKS

The AAMF festivities will end just in time for the annual Marksville fireworks display at nightfall, approximately 9 p.m., off Tunica Drive on Earl Barbry Road on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation.

AAMF is 100 percent volunteer-driven and would not be possible without the dedication of numerous civic-minded individuals who have donated their time, energy and expertise to create one of the “most fun” family-friendly festivals in the state.

While “freedom isn’t free,” the generosity of sponsors and volunteers helps to ensure that this festival is, and will continue to be, free for the public to enjoy.

For more information about the festival, vendor registration or BBQ Cook-Off registration, call 264-9392 or 240-3495. For Bake-Off information call 318-500-9840 For parade registration, call 253-8599.