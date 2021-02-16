Maxine Faye Whittington Hughes, Chicot

Funeral service for Maxine Faye Whittington Hughes will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Landry Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in the Vandenburg Cemetery in Chicot, LA under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at St. Landry Baptist Church on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Maxine Whittington Dorman Hughes, age 89, of St. Landry, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Ville Platte. She was a native and lifelong resident of Saint Landry, Louisiana. Maxine was a simple woman of humble means but she was rich beyond measure! Having no children of her own she is survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her late husbands Samuel Edward “Ted” Dorman and Troy Lee Hughes; her parents Wilson and Annie Mae Doyal Whittington; and her five sisters and brothers in law - Willa Rae Whittington, Juanita Holston (Claude), Delores “Tiny” Mike (Bobby), Muriel Byrd (Gene) and Claudine “Dean” Champagne (Conrad).

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the staff, residents, and families of Prairie Manor Nursing Home; C-Wing Nursing Staff of Mercy Regional Medical Center and Dr. Brandon Fontenot for the care and compassion afforded to her.