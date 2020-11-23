Memorial of COVID victims from Avoyelles

AvoyellesToday will be publishing individual biographies of Avoyelles area residents who have been lost to COVID.

So far the parish has lost almost 70 people during the pandemic.

If you lost a loved one to COVID and would like to have their name included on the honor list, please let us know. You can text 318-346-7251 or email us at avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com

Some of the names which have been submitted so far are:

• COUVILLON, Marsden, Marksville, Businessman, Volunteer, Korean War Veteran. Owner of Couvillion AC/Heating

• EDDY, Shelva, Marksville, Long time resident of Marksville, where she came when her husband came to help establish GULFCO insurance Company

• GUILLORY, Dr. James, Plaucheville/Lafayette, Audiolgist, former Police Jury member

• McCAIN, Sandy, warden of the Raymond Labored Correction Center in Cottonport

• McVEA, Dr. Casey, medical director of the Raymond Labored Correction Center in Cottonport