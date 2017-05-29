Memorial Day events to be held in Avoyelles

Many Avoyelleans will observe Memorial Day with private ceremonies at the graves of loved ones who died in service to the United States. Several organizations in the parish have made plans for public ceremonies to commemorate the annual holiday.

Following is a list of events that have been provided to the newspaper:

Bunkie-

St. Anthony of Padua Church

Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Bunkie will observe Memorial Day by placing a wreath at the grave of James G. Murchison Jr., who died in active duty during World War II. The service will be at Pythian Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday (May 29). Prayers will be offered for all veterans and those who offered their lives in service to the nation. All parishioners and friends of the community are invited to this brief memorial blessing in tribute to the nation’s patriots.

1st Lt. James G. Murchison Jr. was a 1936 graduate of Bunkie High School and graduated from LSU in 1940. He enlisted in the United States Air Corps in 1941 and trained at Corsicana, Texas, and Westover Field, Mass. After receiving his wings in March 1942, he was sent overseas where he served in the Europe, North Africa and Canada.

He flew many missions piloting transport planes, carrying thousands of soldiers to battlefronts. He was killed in action over Catania, Sicily, in July 1943. He was awarded EAME with two Battle Stars, AT, American Defense Ribbons, Air Medal, Purple Heart and the Presidential Citation.

Murchison’s death added to the number of deaths suffered by families on Holly St. in Bunkie. These honored dead became known as “The Holly Street Boys.”

For more information call (318) 346-7274.

Mansura-

Cochon de Lait Center, Mansura

The Town of Mansura will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the Cochon de Lait Center. The Avoyelles High band will perform. Mansura Chamber of Commerce President Rodney Barnett, a military veteran from Mansura, will be guest speaker.

For more information call (318) 587-1567.

Marksville-

St. Joseph Cemetery #1

The Monsignor Van der Putten Court #2029 Catholic Daughters of Marksville will host a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery #1, behind the church in Marksville. Deacon Gary Schupbach will preside. The public is invited to attend.

For more information call 253-7561.

Paragon Casino Resort

The Avoyelles Veterans Memorial at Paragon Casino Resort on Tunica Drive (La. Hwy 1) will be the site of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s annual Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday with refreshments served immediately following. Guest speaker will be veteran Matthew Foster. The Cenla Honor Guard will raise and lower the American flag. Paul Fontenot will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Laying of the Wreath will be handled by VFW Post 3139 Commander Nulen Moses and VFW Post 3139 Senior Vice Commander Howard Ryder. Rev. Leslie Draper III, pastor of Tree of Calvary Baptist Church in Simmesport, will deliver the invocation and benediction. Raleigh Guillory will serve as master of ceremonies.

Officials of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and veterans organizations invite and encourage veterans, their family members and the general public to attend. A reception will follow the ceremony.

Paragon and the tribe are offering a free Memorial Day buffet meal to all veterans and active military personnel. To obtain a voucher for the buffet, the veteran must present a military ID at the Preferred Players Club. Limit is one per person.

“For over a decade, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has shown its support for our military by honoring veterans from throughout Louisiana,” Paragon General Manager Michael Hamilton said. “The monument on La. Hwy. 1 and Slim Lemoine Lane is a tribute to those men and women who made sacrifices for our freedom. The ceremony will be held to keep the memory of our fallen soldiers alive.”