Memorial Day events scheduled in Avoyelles Parish

Many Avoyelleans will observe Memorial Day this Monday with private ceremonies at the graves of loved ones who died in service to the United States. Several organizations in the parish have made plans for public ceremonies to commemorate the annual holiday.

Following is a list of events provided to the newspaper. All events will be held Monday (May 27).

Bunkie-

St. Anthony of Padua Church

St. Anthony of Padua Church in Bunkie will conduct its annual Memorial Day service at Pythian Cemetery. The service will begin at 9 a.m. with a wreath-laying and blessing at the grave of Private First Class Cecil Johnson who died in World War II.

Private Johnson was killed in battle in Province Lorraine, France as American and allied infantry were advancing on German forces. Although he was buried in France, his body was returned to Bunkie for burial at Pythian Cemetery in 1948. He was the son of Joseph and Freda Ducote Johnson.

Father Ryan Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will form an Honor Guard for the service. Father Scott Chemino, pastor, will officiate.

Marksville-

Paragon Casino Resort

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will begin its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m at the Veterans Memorial in front of Paragon Casino Resort. Raleigh Guillory will act as master of ceremonies. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the Mari Center.

The Cenla Honor Guard will post and retire the colors. Guest speaker will be Matt Foster of Marksville. Foster is the son of Louis and Pat Foster of Marksville. Father Martin Laird of Mater Dolorosa Church in Plaucheville will give the benediction.

All veterans, active military and first responder personnel are eligible to receive a free breakfast, lunch or dinner voucher for Monday. To receive a voucher, a guest must present a valid Military ID at Paragon’s Players Club. One voucher will be issued per guest. Restrictions apply. For more information call 1-800-946-1946.

St. Joseph Cemetery #1

The Monsignor Van der Putten Court #2029 Catholic Daughters of Marksville will host a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery #1, one block behind the church in Marksville. The public is invited to attend. For more information call 253-7561.