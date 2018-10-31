MIchael Mayeaux: calculating killer or victim of mental illness?

Prosecutors painted a portrait of a calculating killer while the defense portrayed a man tormented by the demons of mental illness in the first day of testimony in the 2nd degree murder trial of Michael Mayeaux.

Mayeaux, 29, is charged with killing his grandparents Hillman and Eloise Mayeaux in their home, where he also lived.

Eloise Mayeaux was stabbed 33 times in the hands, arms and torso. Hillman Mayeaux was shot in the neck with a shotgun. Both weapons were recovered at the scene.

Conviction of 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison without benefit of parole.

Mayeaux had initially been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder -- which could result in a death penalty. He was indicted on the lesser offense by an Avoyelles grand jury.

Assistant District Attorney Norris Greenhouse Sr. described in his opening statement how Mayeaux killed his grandparents and then cleaned up the scene and hid the bodies under at least 100 boards in a nearby barn in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Mayeaux was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet in the home.

Defense Attorney Mary Helen Johnson maintained Mayeaux was not legally sane -- that he did not know right from wrong -- at the time of the killings. She said he suffers from schizophrenia, bipolarism, Turrets Syndrome and ADD/ADHD and the state cannot prove without a doubt that Mayeaux intended to kill his grandparents.

That argument was disputed by doctors who testified there is no evidence Mayeaux was mentally ill.

The second day of testimony began at 9 a.m. today (Oct. 31).