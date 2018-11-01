Michael Mayeaux convicted on two counts of 2nd degree murder

A 12-member jury deliberated only 25 minutes before finding Michael Mayeaux guilty of the September 2016 murders of his grandparents, Hillman and Eloise Mayeaux, in their rural Big Bend home.

Mayeaux muttered something from his seat next to defense attorneys Mary Helen Johnson and Chad Guillot, but could not be understood. He argued briefly with bailiffs as they shackled his wrists and ankles, but was not violent in his protest.

District Attorney Charles Riddle, who delivered the prosecution’s rebuttal arguments Thursday afternoon, said he was “very pleased with the verdict and very satisfied with the jury. They were very attentive throughout the trial. It was four long days and they paid attention the whole time.”

Guillot said he was “sorry for the Mayeaux family and their loss.”

“Everything about this case is a tragedy,” Johnson added.

Julee Mayeaux Dockery, the victims’ daughter and Michael Mayeaux’s aunt, said there were “no winners in this. I am just glad tht the justice system did what it does. Now we will just try to put the matter to rest and move on with our lives.” She now lives in Oklahoma.

Amanda Mayeaux, another daughter of the victims, said “this did not have to happen. It did not have to end like this.” She lives in Lettsworth.

She said she hopes her nephew’s experience will somehow raise awareness that more needs to be done for those suffering with mental illness “before they hurt themselves or someone else.”

On Sept. 13, 2016, Eloise Mayeaux was stabbed 33 times in the hands, arms and torso. Hillman Mayeaux was shot in the neck with a shotgun.

Mayeaux’s defense attorneys argued that he was legally insane -- that he did not know the difference between right and wrong.

Riddle and Assistant District Attorney Norris Greenhouse Sr. countered that, even though Mayeaux suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome -- a mental illness -- he knew what he did was wrong, as evidenced by his attempt to clean up the murder scene and to hide from authorities who were working at the scene after the murders.

Jury selection took until 10:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 29). The prosecution presented its case Tuesday and Wednesday. The defense presented its case Thursday morning, with closing arguments by both sides ending at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

After a brief recess, 12th Judicial District Judge Kerry Spruill delivered detailed instructions to the jurors, explaining the laws and their duties as jurors.

He released the jurors to deliberate at 4:45 p.m. The jury came back into court with its decision at 5:10 p.m.

Conviction of 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without benefit of parole.

Formal sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 18.

