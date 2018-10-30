Michael Mayeaux murder trial begins today

The 2nd degree murder trial of Michael Mayeaux -- accused of the September 2016 murders of his grandparents in the rural Big Bend community -- will begin at 9:15 a.m. today.

All of the jurors and alternates were selected Monday.

Mayeaux, 29, is charged with stabbing Hillman and Eloise Mayeaux to death in their home, where he also lived.

Conviction of 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison without benefit of parole.

Mayeaux had initially been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder -- which could result in a death penalty. He was indicted on the lesser offense by an Avoyelles grand jury.