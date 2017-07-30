Mill Bayou drainage project waiting on Corps of Engineers

Although it was “good news,” word that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers might “expedite” the permit review process for proposed work on Mill Bayou wasn’t met with much jubilation at the Avoyelles Police Jury’s July 11 meeting.

The Police Jury and Red River-Atchafalaya-Bayou Boeuf Levee Board plan to clear out Mill Bayou to alleviate drainage problems on La. Hwy 1 near Moreauville.

It seems that even an “expedited” Corps review of the permit application could take six months -- and that would just be a review of the application to determine if it could be considered for approval.

If that sounds like “hurry up and wait” and “stand in line to get in line,” that’s how jurors reacted as well.

The parish’s congressional delegation -- Rep. Ralph Abraham and Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy -- have been contacted to help speed up the “expedited” review.

The Levee Board has agreed to do the work. The Police Jury has responsibility for getting all necessary permits so the work can be done.

Police Jury President Charles Jones said the parish could hire an independent consultant to prepare the information needed for the review to get it done sooner. That would cost about $5,000 and probably take four months before it could be done.

He said one reason for the delay is that the Corps usually waits until there are three or four projects to review in an area and then looks at all of them, rather than coming to an area for one project.

It was pointed out that not only would the next review not be an actual approval of the permit, but if the Corps finds that proposed work is in a wetlands, it could bring the project to a grinding halt and force the parish into a much more difficult and time-consuming process.

Jurors were hopeful and optimistic that the proposed project does not involve wetlands.

Juror Henry Moreau said the extra few weeks shaved off the process would not be worth the cost of a private hydrology consultant.

Other jurors agreed and opted to put their faith in the Corps and their congressmen to give the parish the green light to move forward to address a recurring flood problem in that area.

The Corps’ review would be at no cost to the jury.