Millages passes 64%, Ward One Fire Protection fee passes; John Schroder carries parish for State Treasurer

Avoyelles Parish

Treasurer

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

1,276 Derrick Edwards (DEM) 34%

2,504 John Schroder (REP) 66%

Total: 3,780

Unofficial Turnout: 15.4%

PW School Dist. Prop. No. 1 -- 5 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

2,642 YES 64%

1,467 NO 36%

Total: 4,109

Unofficial Turnout: 16.7%

PW School Dist. Prop. No. 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

2,603 YES 64%

1,486 NO 36%

Total: 4,089

Unofficial Turnout: 16.7%

Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 -- $45 Parcel Fee Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

209 YES 77%

63 NO 23%

Total: 272

Unofficial Turnout: 15.7%