Millages passes 64%, Ward One Fire Protection fee passes; John Schroder carries parish for State Treasurer
Avoyelles Parish
Treasurer
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
1,276 Derrick Edwards (DEM) 34%
2,504 John Schroder (REP) 66%
Total: 3,780
Unofficial Turnout: 15.4%
PW School Dist. Prop. No. 1 -- 5 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
2,642 YES 64%
1,467 NO 36%
Total: 4,109
Unofficial Turnout: 16.7%
PW School Dist. Prop. No. 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
2,603 YES 64%
1,486 NO 36%
Total: 4,089
Unofficial Turnout: 16.7%
Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 -- $45 Parcel Fee Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100% Votes
209 YES 77%
63 NO 23%
Total: 272
Unofficial Turnout: 15.7%