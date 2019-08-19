Milligan announces candidacy for State Representative seat

{Editor’s note: The following is an announcement by a candidate in the October elections.}

Avoyelles Parish public servant, Donald Milligan, announces his bid for the District 28 seat of the Louisiana State House of Representatives:

I, Donald Milligan, am announcing my bid for the District 28 seat of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

For 48 years I have been married to Gert Milligan and have one son and one daughter.

My son, Beau, is married to Rachel Dunbar Milligan and they have three children, Cole, Maddie and Cain. My daughter, Mandi, is married to Kevin Chapman and they are parents of four children: Lily, Oliver, Simon and Corrine.

Since graduating from Louisiana State University in 1972 for Vocational Agriculture Education, my wife and I settled in the Mansura area, raised our family and remain active members of St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura. I admit being an avid LSU fan, hunter and self-appointed “chef” of Cajun cuisine for our friends and family.

As an agriculture teacher for over 20 years, I taught students to appreciate and contribute to farming, woodworking, welding, and anything to do with the land. Even now, I own a small herd of Brangus cows.

These experiences prove my commitment to our rural lifestyle and make me uniquely qualified to address our agriculture needs at the state level.

If you want to enact policies in education, you must understand education. If you want to understand education, spend time in the classroom. Combined, my wife and I have spent over 60 years in Avoyelles Parish classrooms. I am eager to put our experience and knowledge to use by enacting education policies that make sense and by securing state and federal funding for Avoyelles Parish schools.

Serving as State Representative would mark a continuation of decades of public service for me. I spent nearly eight years as a police juror in Avoyelles Parish. I have served as a volunteer fireman in Mansura since 1975, acting as fire chief, grant writer, and secretary-treasurer over the years.

For over 20 years, I have trained firefighters throughout the state while working for LSU Fire and Emergency Training Institute. I am the past president of the Louisiana State Firemen's Association.

I was also the director of Avoyelles 911 for over 25 years. Public service is my life. Always has been and always will be.

Because my children are grown and I am retired, I will be a full-time State Representative for Avoyelles Parish.

Public service and political office take considerable time and focus. At this stage of my life, I can and will commit all of my time and focus to Avoyelles Parish.

I am steadfast to the idea to holding to regular community meetings throughout the course of my term as State Representative. Ultimately a Representative should represent his people's needs, not his own.

I am committed to learning about your needs so that I can truly be a voice for the people of Avoyelles.

I plan to lead Avoyelles forward and lead my fellow representatives in bringing progress and money to Louisiana. Knowledge only gets you so far— it takes teamwork, communication, and proven leadership to address our education, agriculture, and business needs.

I am a proven leader. I believe in fighting for what's right and what's necessary.

I can't win this election without your help. Flyers, word-of-mouth, and donating are all ways of helping us achieve our political goals together.

Message me if you want to help. See our Facebook page and visit us at www.donaldmilligan.com for details, ways to help, and contact info.