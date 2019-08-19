Missing Hessmer juvenile found

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has announced a juvenile missing from the Hessmer area since June 22 has been found and returned safe to his family.

According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was searching for 17-year-old Carlos Peter Ramos.

He was last seen at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, when he left on foot from a family member’s house in Hessmer, telling family members he was going for a walk.

Investigators believed Carlos was trying to make his way to another family member in the state.