More than 21% of Avoyelles voters have already voted

Whether it was fear of COVID or fear that their favored candidate might be beaten if his supporters didn't cast their ballots, Avoyelles Parish voters set a local record for early and absentee voting as of the

close of early voting Tuesday (Oct. 27).

At the end of this past Tuesday, 5,312 votes had been cast -- 21.6 percent of the parish's 24,572 registered voters. Of those voters, 4,402 voted in person at the Registrar's Office in the courthouse and 910 were mail-in ballots that had been received. Mail-in ballots can still be requested until 4:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 30) but must be received in the Registrar of Voters Office by Monday (Nov. 2) to be counted in Tuesday's election.

Additional mail-in ballots could push the percentage of early/absentee votes to almost 25 percent.

Registrar Gloria Moreau said this election has set records for early and absentee voting.

"We would say, 'This is the most voters we've had in a single day' and the next day we would have even more," Moreau said Saturday as a steady line of voters filed through her courthouse office.

For comparison, for all of the 2016 Presidential election there were 3,205 early/absentee votes -- 2,851 in person and 354 by mail. In 2012 there were 2,342 total votes (2,066 in-person, 276 by mail) and in 2008 there were 1,893 (1,661 in-person, 232 by mail).

Concern over the threat of COVID-19 is a major factor in the mail-in balloting increase -- not only in Avoyelles Parish but across the state and nation.

EARLY VOTING STATISTICS

Looking at the various voter breakdown of the early voters, the parish's Republicans were more likely to cast their ballots before Election Day or by mail. Almost 27 percent of Avoyelles' registered

Republicans had already voted as of Tuesday, accounting for approximately 35.4 percent of the votes cast.

As of Tuesday, 21.3 percent of the parish's Democrats had voted (47.4 percent of ballots cast) and only 15.7 percent of "other" party voters had

voted (17.1 percent of votes).

Democrats make up 48 percent of the voters with GOP voters accounting for 28.3 percent and no party/other party comprising 23.7 percent.

Looking at the early voters by race shows white, black and "other race" voters have close to the same percentage of their group voting early. About 22.1 percent of white voters, 20.2 percent of black voters and 22.7 percent of "other race" voters had already cast their ballots by the end of early voting.

More than 70 percent of registered voters in the parish are white with blacks making up over 27 percent of the electorate and other race voters less than 3 percent.

Nationwide there is allegedly a "gender gap" in favor of the Democratic presidential ticket. That is probably not the case in Avoyelles, but if it were the GOP candidate would be in trouble as about

500 more women have voted than men.

Now that the "pre-season" is over, voters who haven't made their choice and voice known have only a few days to wait to "exercise their franchise" while those who have can be proud of doing their part as a citizen and hope their fellow Americans feel the same way they do about who will lead the nation for the next four years.