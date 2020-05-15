More arrests made in 2019 Greenhouse murder

The following statement has been issued by the Marksville Police in the 2019 murder of Baracus Greenhouse:

3 arrested in the 2019 murder of Baracus Greenhouse. 1 suspect still at large.

In November of 2019 Marksville City Police responded to a unresponsive male subject. Officer's arrived on scene to find Baracus Greenhouse of Legion Dr. Marksville deceased from several gunshot wounds to the body. After several long months of investigation Marksville City Detectives Division arrested 29 year old Jacoby Austin, 41 year old David Voorhies and 18 year old Tykwuan Malbrough all of Marksville. All three suspects were later booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

A fourth suspect is wanted in connection to the murder. Eric Myre 32 maybe still in the Marksville or Simmesport area of the Parish! Detectives are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts or sees Myre to call the Marksville City Police Department at 318-253-9250