More severe weather headed to Avoyelles

The following has been issued by the National Weather Serice out of Lake Charles:

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MID-DAY WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.A low pressure system over Texas will move northward and pull a

warm front across the area on Wednesday, leading to the

development of widespread showers and thunderstorms. A cold front

will then sweep eastward across Southwest Louisiana Wednesday

night, likely accompanied by a squall line with additional heavy

rain. Bursts of torrential rain could lead to flash flooding,

especially given lingering moist grounds from heavy rains over the

past weekend.

LAZ027>033-041>045-030930-

/O.NEW.KLCH.FF.A.0002.170503T1700Z-170504T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle,

Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport,

Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta,

Oakdale, Kinder, Ville Platte, Beaver, St. Landry, Mamou,

Reddell, Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Lake Charles, Sulphur,

Hathaway, Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Crowley,

Rayne, Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge,

Cade, and St. Martinville

340 PM CDT Tue May 2 2017

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana, south

central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, and west central

Louisiana, including the following areas, in central

Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, and St. Landry. In

south central Louisiana, Lafayette and Upper St. Martin. In

southwest Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, and

Jefferson Davis. In west central Louisiana, Vernon.

* From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning

* Rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected. Isolated amounts

exceeding 5 inches will be possible.

* IMPACTS INCLUDE DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY LIFE THREATENING

FLASH FLOODING AS WELL AS ELEVATED LEVELS ON AREA RIVERS AND

STREAMS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued