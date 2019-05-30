Moreauville Council considers buying old Dubroc store site

Two items were tabled for further review at the May 13 Moreauville Village Council meeting. One would have brought a home into the city limits. Another would have sold a tract of property to the village.

Realtor Stacey Salario, representing the Edward Dubroc Estate, told aldermen her client is willing to sell the land and donate a building on Main Street and is also willing to sell an additional two acres adjacent to that lot.

Ed Dubroc owned and operated Dubroc Supply store in the building for several decades.

The council members noted that the property would have to be surveyed and the cost of asbestos removal and demolition of the building must be determined before the village can consider purchasing the site.

It was noted that in addition to the purchase price -- which has not been determined -- there will also be attorney’s fees and closing costs to consider.

The council also took under advisement the request of Brent Reason for his home at 8951 Hwy 114 to be annexed. Aldermen said he would have to install a private sewer plant and there could be additional owner expenses.

The council referred the matter to the village attorney for review.