Moreauville Motorcyclist Killed in Fifth Ward Crash

Avoyelles Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving two vehicles killed a man from Moreauville.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1 at LA Hwy 1195. The crash involved a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Terrell P. Ducote (W/M 59 yrs) and a 2010 Toyota pickup, driven by Ray A. Ussery (W/M 66 yrs) of Marksville, LA. The Yamaha was southbound on LA Hwy 1 when Ducote lost control and crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. This action resulted in the Yamaha colliding with the northbound Toyota.

Ducote was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead.

Ussery was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment, like approved motorcycle helmets and seat belts, decreases your risk of serious injury or death.

Motorcycle awareness license plates are available through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Please visit their website at www.expresslane.org for more information. Funds generated from the purchase of the plates will be used by the Motorcycle Awareness Campaign to increase awareness and promote/support training and education efforts for motorcyclists.