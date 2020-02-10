Moreauville Sports Club to hold t-ball/baseball registration Wednesday

The Moreauville Sports Club will hold registration for the upcoming rubber t-ball, t-ball, pitching machine, baseball and softball seasons this Wednesday, February 12. The registration will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Moreauville Town Hall.

Boys and girls ages 3 to 16 are invited to participate.

Parents must provide a birth certificate for each child. Registration fee is $50 per child.

For more information visit the Moreauville Sports Club Facebook page.