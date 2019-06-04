Morganza Spillway opening rescheduled again

For the second time in a week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has postponed opening the Morganza Floodway.

Late Monday the Corps announced that the opening scheduled for Thursday (June 6) is now projected to happen on Sunday (June 9). The floodgates were originally scheduled to open this past Sunday (June 2).

The previous canceled opening dates were announced in issues of the Sunday and Wednesday Avoyelles Journal to meet publication deadlines. The most recent opening date of June 9 is also subject to change.

The Corps wants to open the gates three days before the Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 feet at the control structure. That is now projected to occur next Wednesday (June 12).

The Corps wants to slowly release the water into the floodway to reduce the impact on wildlife and give the animals more time to escape the rising water.