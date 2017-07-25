Motion hearing in Greenhouse murder trial set for Friday

Several major motions in the murder trial of Norris Greenhouse Jr. will be heard in 12th Judicial District Court at 10 a.m. Friday (July 28).

Greenhouse is set to be tried Oct. 2 for the 2nd degree murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted 2nd degree murder of the boy’s father, Chris Few, following a traffic stop at the dead-end of Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville Nov. 3, 2015.

Greenhouse was on duty as a Ward 2/Marksville City Marshal’s deputy when he and fellow-deputy Derrick Stafford fired a combined total of 18 bullets into Few’s stopped vehicle. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In what may be the state’s most important pre-trial motion, prosecutors are asking the court to allow them to present evidence of prior “bad acts” to the jury during the trial.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes said in his motion that this evidence shows a pattern of behavior that prosecutors contend answers the question of why Greenhouse pursued Few’s vehicle that night.

Derbes states that Greenhouse had been seeking to have a sexual relationship with Few’s then-girlfriend, Megan Dixon. The prosecutor claims Greenhouse thought Dixon was driving the vehicle and had intended to pull her over and try to convince her to have sex with him.

To support that theory, the prosecutors have gathered testimony from other women and underage girls who say Greenhouse used his position as a law enforcement officer in an attempt to satisfy his sexual desires.

Defense attorney George Higgins III has called the claims of impropriety “bogus,” unfounded and having no place in the trial concerning the events of Nov. 3, 2015.

On the defense side, Higgins is asking the court to prohibit the state from using two legal principles that make up the bulk of the case against Greenhouse. The defense says the state should not be allowed to use the laws of “principal” or “ transferred intent” in its argument against Greenhouse.

“Transferred intent” in this case means that if the state proves Greenhouse intended to kill Few, then that intent to kill would be transferred to Mardis, even if Greenhouse did not intend to kill that person or even know the child was in the car.

“Principal” in this case would mean that if it is proven Greenhouse participated in shooting at Few’s vehicle and that Mardis was killed and Few injured as a result of that event, Greenhouse would be guilty of the offenses even if none of the bullets he fired struck the victims.

That is significant because a major part of Greenhouse’s defense is that there is no forensic or ballistic evidence that any of the four bullets fired from his pistol struck Mardis or Few. The State Police identified four shell casings as coming from Greenhouse’s gun and 14 from Stafford’s.

All of the identifiable bullets that struck the two victims came from Stafford’s firearm. However, prosecutors have pointed out that there was one bullet that caused a fatal wound to Mardis and another bullet that struck Few that were too badly damaged to be identified as coming from either pistol.

They also note that a police body camera video shows Greenhouse pointing and shooting his gun at the car.