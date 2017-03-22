Motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident in Zwolle

A Zwolle man was killed in a one-vehicle accident around midnight earlier today. State Police said excessive speed and lack of a helmet are considered factors in the crash. The accident occurred on Branson Lane near LA Hwy 175.

Joey D. Skinner, 58, of Zwolle was operating a 1990 Harley Davidson northbound on Branson Lane at a high rate of speed when he braked and lost control of the motorcycle. Skinner was thrown from the motorcycle and then struck by the cycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

State Police said speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities, Troop E said.

State law requires a motorcyclist to wear a U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet when operating their motorcycle on Louisiana roadways. Although not all accidents are survivable even with proper equipment, the use of safety equipment such as helmets and seat belts in cars decrease the risk of serious injury or death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 10 fatal crashes in 2017 that have resulted in 13 fatalities.