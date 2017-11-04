MPD dispatcher Irma Young retires

When elected officials, law enforcement officers and numerous friends get together to praise a person’s life -- while that person is still alive to enjoy that praise -- it is a rare occasion indeed.

Last Friday (Oct. 25), one such occasion occurred in Marksville as long-time Marksville Police Department dispatcher Irma Young was surprised with a retirement party to mark her 43 years of service to Marksville and 49 years in law enforcement. The previous day (Oct. 26) was her last day.

Those speaking included Judge Billy Bennett, District Attorney Charles Riddle and City Councilman Mike Gremillion -- all three recalling times when they were young and received much-needed scolding from her when she worked for Riddle’s father.

Mayor John Lemoine and former Mayor John Ed Laborde also added their memories to the many shared during the event in the Fire Station Community Room.

Council members Frank Havard, Mary Sampson and Ed Conway also expressed their appreciation for Irma’s years of service and their wishes for a long and healthy retirement. Councilman Clyde “Danny” Benson served as emcee for the recognition event.

One of her sons, Chuck Young from Carencro, said his mother did not know how to type when she started in law enforcement under Sheriff Potch Didier -- six years prior to her joining the city police.

“She took classes at night to learn to type,” he said.

In spite of working hard all day, she still made time at night to help her children with their homework, he added.

Her youngest son, Cory Young -- pastor of St. James Baptist Church in Carencro -- joked that his mother’s retirement worries him.

“I’m worried because 10 years ago she talked about retiring,” Cory said. “Then she said, ‘I can’t retire because then I’d have to stay home with your father -- and I’d kill him,” he added with a laugh.

Her husband, Melvin, laughed along with the rest of the crowd at the joke.

Cory said he will make sure his father’s life insurance is paid up, “just in case.”

Irma said she was once laid off in the 1970s, when the city was running low on money.

“They didn’t handle the lay offs right,” she said. “I wasn’t the last one hired, so I shouldn’t have been laid off.”

She returned to work a few weeks later “and I’ve been there ever since.”

Irma was the MPD’s chief dispatcher and held the rank of sergeant.

There are no big plans for retirement in her future.

“I’m just going to stay home and see how it feels to get bored,” Irma said. “I’ve never been bored.”