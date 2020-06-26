Multiple-Time Convicted Monroe Felon is Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Fletcher Terrell Minor, 43, of Monroe, was sentenced June 24, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, to 10 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release following his release from prison, and forfeiture of the firearm related to this charge. Minor pled guilty on March 9, 2020, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On December 20, 2018, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a trespassing complaint on Outlet Road. The resident told the police department’s dispatch that Minor was armed with a weapon and was asleep by her front door. When officers made contact with Minor he fled. Minor was eventually detained and taken into custody. During Minor’s apprehension, a Hi Point, Model: C9 .9mm caliber Luger handgun fell from his possession.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition. Minor has multiple prior felony convictions in Ouachita Parish that include possession of cocaine, attempted possession of PCP, battery of a police officer, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon (Dallas, TX).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle A. Thompson prosecuted the case.

