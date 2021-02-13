National weather service issues urgent weather advisory

The following has been issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

315 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...Potential For Significant Winter Weather Event Late Sunday

Night into Monday...

.An upper level disturbance will bring abundant moisture by late

Sunday and continuing into Monday. Meanwhile a very cold air mass

will be in place at the surface. Therefore, any rain is expected

to become freezing rain and sleet starting on the overnight on

Sunday night. The freezing rain and sleet will increase in intensity

on Monday morning, with the possibility of some snow eventually

mixing in. The winter precipitation will gradually end during

Monday afternoon. The expected winter precipitation amounts,

especially ice accumulations, will have the potential to produce

significant impacts.

LAZ027>033-041>045-052-053-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

141000-

/O.CON.KLCH.WS.A.0001.210215T0600Z-210216T0000Z/

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-West Cameron-East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-

Orange-Northern Jasper-Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-

Southern Newton-

Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle,

Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport,

Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta,

Oakdale, Kinder, Ville Platte, Beaver, St. Landry, Mamou,

Reddell, Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Lake Charles, Sulphur,

Hathaway, Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Crowley,

Rayne, Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge,

Cade, St. Martinville, Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,

Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou,

Grand Lake, Klondike, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier,

Rutherford Beach, Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger,

Warren, Woodville, Lumberton, Silsbee, Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

Sea Rim State Park, Orange, Vidor, Bridge City, Holly Springs,

Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Roganville,

Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood,

Call, Gist, Buna, Evadale, and Deweyville

315 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 5 to 10 above zero by late Monday into Monday

night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one

tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 5 to 10 above zero by late Monday into Monday

night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.