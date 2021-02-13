National weather service issues urgent weather advisory
The following has been issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
315 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021
...Potential For Significant Winter Weather Event Late Sunday
Night into Monday...
.An upper level disturbance will bring abundant moisture by late
Sunday and continuing into Monday. Meanwhile a very cold air mass
will be in place at the surface. Therefore, any rain is expected
to become freezing rain and sleet starting on the overnight on
Sunday night. The freezing rain and sleet will increase in intensity
on Monday morning, with the possibility of some snow eventually
mixing in. The winter precipitation will gradually end during
Monday afternoon. The expected winter precipitation amounts,
especially ice accumulations, will have the potential to produce
significant impacts.
LAZ027>033-041>045-052-053-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
141000-
/O.CON.KLCH.WS.A.0001.210215T0600Z-210216T0000Z/
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-West Cameron-East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-
Orange-Northern Jasper-Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-
Southern Newton-
Including the cities of Fort Polk, Pickering, Leesville, Slagle,
Alexandria, Pineville, Effie, Marksville, Bunkie, Cottonport,
Simmesport, Mansura, Bundick Lake, De Ridder, Fields, Oretta,
Oakdale, Kinder, Ville Platte, Beaver, St. Landry, Mamou,
Reddell, Lawtell, Opelousas, Eunice, Lake Charles, Sulphur,
Hathaway, Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Crowley,
Rayne, Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge,
Cade, St. Martinville, Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,
Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou,
Grand Lake, Klondike, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier,
Rutherford Beach, Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger,
Warren, Woodville, Lumberton, Silsbee, Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
Sea Rim State Park, Orange, Vidor, Bridge City, Holly Springs,
Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Roganville,
Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood,
Call, Gist, Buna, Evadale, and Deweyville
315 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Louisiana and southeast Texas.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 5 to 10 above zero by late Monday into Monday
night could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
