Ned backs out run off, Robinson named to APSB Dist. 6 seat

The Avoyelles Parish School has announced on Social Media on Friday, November 16, Chris Robinson has been named to the School Board District 6 seat.

The seat is responsible for a portion of the Bunkie area.

Robinson was scheduled for a run off with incumbent Lizzie Ned next month. Ned received 32% of the November 3 election with Robinson receiving 49%.

The APSB post welcomed Robinson to the new board who will now have two incumbents, Van Kojis and Chris Lacour, serving.

“Mrs. Ned has graciously withdrawn,” the post read. “We welcome Mr. Robinson to our family.”

The new board will be sworn into office during the January 2019 meeting.