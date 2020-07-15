Network connectivity issues affecting LDR web applications

BATON ROUGE - The application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and by approximately 7 a.m. had accepted more than 14,000 applications.

Bandwidth and servers were configured to handle the high volume of applications anticipated, however a separate network connectivity issue has affected all applications on the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal, including the frontline workers application, Louisiana File Online, and other tax management applications.

The state Office of Technology Services has all hands on deck working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.