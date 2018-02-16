New Avoyelles juvenile detention center teetering on edge of ‘fiscal cliff’

What has been called the “fiscal cliff” is having a direct impact on when -- some wonder “if” -- the Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY) will open its doors near Bunkie, Gov. John Bel Edwards told a joint meeting of area Rotary Clubs this past Monday (Feb. 5).

In fact, the $23 million state-of-the-art juvenile detention center standing ready but vacant is teetering precariously on the edge of that “cliff.”

The standing-room-only crowd in the Paragon Casino Resort’s spacious ballroom was there to learn more about the state’s looming budget crisis and how it will effect this area. Information was provided in abundance. Answers were a little more scarce.

Edwards said that until the Legislature works with him in developing a workable state budget, there will be no funding for ACY.

“The Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie represents progress,” Edwards told the group. “However, if it wasn’t for the ‘fiscal cliff’ facing the state, the facility would be open today -- but I can’t in good conscience allow it to open without the proper funding.”

Edwards’ speech focused entirely on the state’s budget crisis and dire consequences if the Legislature does not adopt a plan to address it.

After the meeting, Edwards said he is still committed to opening ACY with the 124 employees needed to run the juvenile detention center. He said those jobs are critical for Bunkie and Avoyelles Parish.

“The facility is also important because it will be moving the state toward rehabilitating the youthful offender with therapy,” Edwards continued. “The state is committed to move forward with this new type of rehabilitation for the juveniles.”

Edwards emphasized that ACY was not being delayed due to political pressure to keep the state’s aging juvenile facilities -- and the jobs that go with them -- operating where they are. He said ACY needs to open as soon as funding is available.

“If the fiscal cliff had been fixed a couple of years back, there would be no discussion about opening the facility,” Edwards said. “The kids that will be housed need the type of setting that ACY will offer.”