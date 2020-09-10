New Iberia Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Firearms Charge

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Skyland Washington, 32, of New Iberia, was sentenced today by U.S.

District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Washington was sentenced to 36 months (3 years) in prison, followed by 2 years of

supervised release. Washington previously pled guilty to the charge in United States

District Court on February 13, 2020.

An Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Louisiana State Police Trooper were

dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in New Iberia on June 12, 2017.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they made contact with the driver of the vehicle,

Skyland Washington. Officers noticed a handgun in the vehicle at Washington’s feet and

after further investigation, learned that the handgun had been reported stolen. Officers

learned that Washington had previously been convicted of a felony and an arrest warrant

was obtained for his arrest.

Washington has previous felony convictions in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, for simple

burglary and possession of cocaine (2009). Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who

has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The ATF, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police conducted the

investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been

historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the

communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for

everyone. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.