New state Rep. Daryl Deshotel ready to tackle issues

Maybe it’s the optimism that comes from beginning something new, or maybe freshman legislator Daryl Deshotel knows something others don’t.

Whichever the case, a few days before the legislative session began today (March 9) Deshotel said he is looking forward to his first session and expects good things for the state and Avoyelles Parish will have been approved when it adjourns on June 1.

Deshotel is the first Republican to represent Avoyelles Parish in Baton Rouge since the Reconstruction period after the Civil War.

He succeeds Robert Johnson, who was unable to seek re-election due to state law that limits a legislator’s tenure to three terms. Johnson and State Sen. Eric LaFleur -- who also left the Legislature due to term limits -- were a dynamic Democratic duo. That came in handy with a Democratic governor.

Whether Deshotel and new Republican Sen. Heather Cloud of Turkey Creek -- who won LaFleur’s former seat -- can create an equally potent GOP tandem is one thing political observers will be watching in this and future sessions.

Deshotel began his duties as a legislator this past Monday (March 2), when the House Appropriations Committee began preparing for budget hearings.

NO ‘BUDGET BATTLE’

“I don’t believe there will be a ‘budget battle’ this year,” Deshotel said. “We certainly won’t take the governor’s budget exactly as proposed.”

Deshotel said he has been encouraged by what he sees as a “mood of bi-partisanship. Of course, I could be proven wrong a few days into the session, but at the moment there appears to be some middle ground.”

This year’s session is a “non-tax” session, so there will be no discussion on raising taxes, rescinding taxes or proposing new taxes.

However, there will still be plenty of money-related issues to keep the representatives and senators busy.

One of Deshotel’s priorities for this session is to “lower auto insurance rates. It is a complicated situation.”

One factor in the issue is to address the number of frivolous lawsuits filed against insurance companies. There will be discussions with insurance companies to determine what the state must do to ensure rates go down.

Deshotel said he wants to be sure that the Legislature doesn’t spend time and energy adopting regulations only to be told it will not affect insurance rates.

EXPAND BROADBAND

Another issue Deshotel expects to be involved in will be efforts to expand broadband internet service to rural Louisiana.

He said the federal government has allocated over $20 billion for rural development of broadband over the next decade.

“Broadband is the key to economic development in rural Louisiana,” Deshotel said. “We need to help promote and encourage investment into rural broadband services.”

Avoyelles is a rural area, he said, “and is served by a mix of wireless, cable and telephone companies that struggle to provide real high-speed broadband services to the area.”

Deshotel founded Detel Computer Solutions, which provides internet services to businesses and school systems.

He sold his interest in that Avoyelles-based business after being elected to the House, but he said several legislators have asked him to use his experience, knowledge and expertise in that field to help author the broadband bills.

Another important effort in the budget process will be “to find more money for our state and local roads.”

LOCAL EFFORTS

On the local front, he said he will be working hard to have money allocated for improvements to Spring Bayou Road. The state Wildlife Management Area and adjacent areas of the waterway complex have seen a resurgence in popularity for fishing, boating and outdoor recreation, he said. However, the condition of the road could discourage visitors.

Improving access to the recreation area would be an economic boost to Avoyelles Parish, he noted.

A bill to amend the selection process for Avoyelles Port Commission members is also expected to be presented during the 90-day session. Deshotel said details of the bill have not been completed but will be finished in a few weeks.

In about two weeks the Legislators will learn what capital outlay requests the governor recommends for funding.

“I am confident Avoyelles will get some capital outlay funds,” Deshotel said, “but we have asked for a tremendous amount of money.”

Will the apparent “bi-partisan” mood to move the state forward hold up for nine months, or deteriorate into non-productive bickering between Democrats and Republicans?

Will optimistic new legislator Deshotel emerge in June a seasoned, grizzled and cynical veteran politician, or will his prediction of a productive, progressive session be proven correct?

For the answer to these and other questions, stay tuned for the next 90 days.