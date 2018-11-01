Newspaper carrier fends off armed teen

William Strange served in the Marines in Vietnam in the 1970s and died on the operating table seven years ago. He can now add “fighting off armed robbers” to his list of near-death experiences.

Two of the three juveniles involved in the attempted armed robbery of the newspaper carrier have been arrested. The third is still at large.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on the night of Oct. 23, the Simmesport carrier was delivering copies of the Journal Mid-Week Shopper to the Shenandoah Apart-ments. The Avoyelles Pub-lishing free newspaper is delivered to homes on Wednesdays.

What happened next was a case of a would-be victim becoming the victor in face-off with a gun-wielding teen.

GUN TO HIS HEAD

“I had dropped the bundle of papers off at the laundry room and had just gotten back in my car when this boy came running up and put a gun to my head and said ‘Get out of the car and give me your money,’” Strange said. Another boy was standing close to the one with the gun.

“I hit the gun and knocked it away from my head, but I was too slow to grab him,” he continued. “They broke and ran and I was too old, fat and slow to chase them down.”

Strange said there were three boys, two that appeared to be in their mid-teens and “a little one that couldn’t have been more than 11 or 12, maybe 13, standing away from the other two. They are starting off young these days.”

The two boys apparently wanted Strange’s Honda Accord as well as any cash he may have had.

“I understand they stole a Dodge pickup truck after they ran away from me,” Strange said. “I wasn’t giving up anything. Us old Marines don’t go down easy.”

Although it has been over 40 years since Strange wore the Eagle-Anchor-and-Globe of the Marine Corps, he still has the reflexes he learned and later taught as a drill instructor.

One of the Marines’ mottos is “Never Retreat; Never Surrender.” Strange held true to that credo by refusing to surrender.

‘ONLY 7 YEARS OLD’

Although he turned 66 on Oct. 29, he says he can claim to be even younger than his would-be robbers.

“I’m only seven years old,” he said with what passes for a smile for a man who says he never smiles. “I died at the VA Medical Center seven years ago. My heart was beating 16 times a minute and I was weak.”

He said a family member was driving him to the hospital “when I went completely blind. I couldn’t see a thing. I was afraid.

“They put me on the table and suddenly everything shut down and it was so peaceful,” Strange continued. “Then I woke up and they were shocking the dickens out of me.

“I got another jolt and heard someone say, ‘We have contact’ and the shocks stopped.”

Strange said he died on the table and was brought back to life that day.

“That’s why I can say I’m only seven years old. The old me has already died once.”

His time in the Corps involved a stint in Vietnam at a time when the U.S. was pulling out and the North Vietnamese had renewed their offensive against South Vietnam.

His mission was to protect American and allied personnel and to move whatever could be moved and to destroy the rest of the military equipment so it would not fall into Communist hands.

While the Grim Reaper, North Vietnamese and armed robbers all gave him reason to be afraid, Strange never gave up the fight against any of those opponents.

He said he is not going to let this latest brush with death stop him from delivering his newspapers or from standing up to anyone else unwise enough to tangle with an old Devil Dog.