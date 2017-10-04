Norris Greenhouse Jr. sentenced to 7 1/2 years

In what is expected to be the last action in a criminal case that affected this parish like few -- if any -- have ever done before, Norris Greenhouse Jr. was sentened for the shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

In a brief court appearance this morning, the 26-year-old Greenhouse was sentenced to five years for negligent homicide and 2 1/2 years for malfeasance by a police officer. He must serve two years before he is eligible for parole.

Prior to the start of the hearing, Greenhouse and his father, assistant district attorney Norris Greenhouse Sr., embraced for several minutes. After sentence was pronounced, members of the Greenhouse family in the courtroom audience yelled, "We love you, baby" and sobbed loudly.

The plea deal was offered by Attorney General’s Office prosecutors and accepted by Greenhouse last Friday (Sept. 29) during a last-minute hearing on an unrelated pre-trial motion.

12th Judicial District Judge William “Billy” Bennett, who presided over all court action stemming from the Nov. 3, 2015 shooting incident, handed down the sentence, leveling harsh words of criticism for the "legal scholars of the University of Facebook School of Law and certain members of the media" for comments about and coverage of the case.

Had the plea deal not been struck, Greenhouse’s trial on charges of 2nd degree murder of Jeremy Mardis and attempted 2nd degree murder of the child’s father, Christopher Few, would have begun this past Monday (Oct. 2).

Greenhouse was on duty as a Marksville City Marshal’s deputy when he pursued Few’s vehicle to the dead end of Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville.

He and fellow deputy marshal Derrick Stafford fired a total of 18 shots into Few’s vehicle in a scene that was captured on another officer’s body camera video.

Stafford was tried on the same charges in March. The jury voted 10-2 to convict Stafford of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, for which he was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison.

Few said in open court that he was aware of the plea agreement and thanked the Attorney General's Office for its efforts on behalf of the family. He said he is glad his family will not have to endure another trial and hopes that someday he will get answers to questions he still has about the events of that night. He said he hopes his family's tragedy will result in better training of police officers so that no other families will have to endure what his has.

Lead prosecutor John Sinquefield said he is "satisfied that justice was done in both cases."