Northup Freedom Day gets national attenition
Avoyelles Parish was discussed in several major newspapers across the nation today as the nation took note of the parish's "Solomon Northup Freedom Day" celebration taking place today.
Northup was a freeborn black man living in New York state when he was kidnapped in 1841 and sold into slavery. He spent 12 years as a slave in Rapides and Avoyelles Parish plantations before he won his freedom in court and was released. He wrote the autobiographical 12 Years a Slave, on which the Academy Award-winning movie of the same name was based.
Northup Freedom Day featured a bus tour of the Northup Trail, a series of markers denoting important sites mentioned in Northup's book. Additional ceremonies are scheduled for the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse beginning at 3 p.m. today. Due to cold temperatures, activities will be held in the Division "A" courtroom instead of on the courthouse steps.