NWS 4:30 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Harvey

According to the National Weather Service at their 4:30 p.m. Tuesday briefing, Harvey strengthened a little this afternoon, and is moving faster. Landfall will be 9 pm to 2 am tonight near Sabine Pass, Texas. The NWS track shows the center of Harvey will pass just to the west of Avoyelles Parish between 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The major problem will continue to be the heavy rain and dangerous flood threat, especially in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana tonight.

Due to the new track forecast, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Jefferson and Orange Counties and Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes. Expect to see wind gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range in coastal regions of Jefferson County and Cameron Parish tonight. Winds will gust in the 40 to 50 mph range up to the Interstate 10 corridor from Beaumont to Lake Charles and Jennings tonight. Winds will still be gusty Wednesday across our entire forecast area, around 40 mph after sunrise, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Expect to see some trees fall down due to the winds and saturated grounds across our entire forecast area.

Storm Surge will be one to three feet AGL in Jefferson County, and two to four feet AGL in Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes. Highest values will be tonight near high tide.

Through Wednesday, we are forecasting an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain in southeast Texas, and 3 to 5 inches in southwest, south central, and central Louisiana.

Record river flooding is forecast on Pine Island Bayou near Sour Lake and Bevil Oaks. Major flooding is forecast for Village Creek near Kountze, the Neches River near Salt Water Barrier and Beaumont, Sabine River near Bon Wier, Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine, Bundick Creek near Bundick Lake, Calcasieu River near Old Town Bay, Bayou Nezpique near Basile, and the Mermentau River near Mermentau.

There will be a threat for isolated tornadoes tonight and tomorrow.